McFarland Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Saturday morning at 134035 Frontage Road.
Officers on the scene discovered a Hispanic man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and declared him dead on the scene.
Kern County Crime Laboratory Forensic Specialist officials are processing the scene and interviewing witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the McFarland Police Department at (661) 792-2121.
