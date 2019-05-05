At about 1 a.m. on Sunday, Kern County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call at the 1600 block of West Drive for a victim of a stabbing.
Deputies arrived and found a hispanic male who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. He died at the scene. Homicide detectives were called to the scene and have taken over the investigation.
Anyone with any additional information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at (661) 322-4040.
At 3:52 a.m. on Sunday, the Kern County Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of Layne St. The first crew on the scene reported an out building fully involved with fire which threatened the main home and a mobile home behind the residence.
A grass fire also broke out on the lot with the out building due to overgrown weeds. After the fire was contained, all three properties were searched and cleared. There was only one minor injury to a firefighter, who was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
At 6:44 a.m. on Sunday, KCFD responded to the report of downed power lines near Kecks Road and Highway 46 in Lost Hills. A large column of smoke could be seen and a full wildland vegetation response was started.
First crews found a grass fire spreading in light flashy fuels. The fire crews contained the fire to 13 acres. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no reported injuries.
Bakersfield Police Department conducted a DUI/Driver's License checkpoint in the 4500 block of Panama Lane on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. 1780 vehicles were screened and four drivers were detained to have their sobriety influence levels further evaluated.
No arrests were made for DUIs, 12 drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed and seven drivers were found to be driving on a suspended license.
