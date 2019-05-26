The Kern County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at 7 a.m. of a man who was shot to death in a driveway on Tony Street, between Dorothy and John Streets in East Bakersfield on Sunday.
The man has been identified, according to the KCSO, but his name has not been released publicly, officials said.
KCSO responded to a call at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday after a passerby discovered skeletal remains on Highway 46 and Lost Hills Road.
KCSO officials say that weather and rainfall could be a factor in uncovering the remains.
Bakersfield Police Department responded to a call at 12:30 p.m. Sunday from a grandson of a deceased person that lived in the 100 block of Weatherly Drive, near Real Road and Stockdale Highway, who discovered some unexploded industrial explosives inside the residence.
BPD locked down the area and evacuated three blocks of residents and contacted the Explosives Ordinance Disposal Team to investigate and transport the explosives out of the area, police said.
There were no reported injuries.
BPD's Traffic Section conducted a DUI checkpoint in the 200 block of Union Avenue from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday night.
1,237 vehicles were screened by officers and eight drivers were detained to be further evaluated, police said.
Four drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Two of those drivers had prior DUI arrests. 38 drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed and 22 drivers were cited for driving with a suspended license.
