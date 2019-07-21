The Kern County Sheriff's Office is searching for a critically missing adult male who was last seen in the 4000 block of Belle Terrace at 7:30 p.m., Saturday.
Anthony Eugene Imbert, 40, is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black t-shirt, green shorts and brown sandals.
Imbert is also developmentally disabled.
If you have seen this person or know of his whereabouts, you are urged to immediately call 911 or the KCSO at (661) 861-3110.
A man who was shot multiple times on Friday night in the 300 block of Clyde Street died in the hospital on Saturday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
His identity has yet to be released by the Kern County Coroner's Office.
BPD conducted a DUI/Driver's Licence checkpoint on Saturday between the hours of 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. in the 2900 block of Truxtun Avenue.
653 vehicles were screened by officers and one driver was detained to be further evaluated to determine their sobriety influence level.
No arrests were made for driving under the influence of alcohol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.