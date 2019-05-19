The Kern County Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Shafter on Sunday just after 9 a.m. A news release said the fire crews found a multi-unit apartment with smoke bellowing out of a vent in one complex.
Firefighters had to force entry into an adjoining unit and found an active fire. They made an aggressive attack on the fire and contained it while they searched for occupants. Eight units were evacuated.
At 10:24 a.m. on Sunday, KCFD responded to smoke and flames coming from a residential home in the 300 block of Tucker Street in Arvin. First on scene crews found a 500 square foot detached apartment structure with smoke and flames threatening two nearby homes and a carport, the department said.
The crews evacuated nearby residences as secondary crews extinguished the fire, which was contained within its origin. The fire caused some damage to the carport but no vehicles were damaged.
One elderly adult and pet were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross was notified for assistance and there were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.