California Highway Patrol received a call at 9:20 a.m. on Sunday regarding a possible deceased body in the area South Sabodan Street and Interstate 5, about 10 minutes outside of the Outlets at Tejon.
When they arrived, they located a deceased adult male. Kern County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detectives were called to the scene and assumed the investigation.
It is being investigated as a homicide and the victim's identity and cause of death were unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at (661) 322-4040.
The Bakersfield Police Department will conduct a DUI/Driver's Licence checkpoint on Tuesday at an undisclosed location within the city limits from 5 p.m. to midnight.
