Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1500 block of Pearl St. on Sunday at approximately 5:30 a.m. for a baby that was not breathing. The baby was transported to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.
KCSO detectives are investigating the death.
If anyone has any information, they are urged to call the KCSO Communications Center at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.
Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to the 700 block of Planz Rd. at 1:31 a.m. on Sunday for several reports of gunfire that was heard in the area.
Officers were informed that KCSO deputies were flagged down in the 100 block of South Chester Ave. for a victim of a gunshot , which was reported to have happened in the South High School area.
The victim, an adult female, was transported to the hospital and her condition is non-life threatening.
There is no suspect information at this time but the shooting is believed to be related to a party in the area of the 3200 block of Parkland Ct.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.
BPD detectives conducted an undercover "John" prostitution sting on Friday at about 8 p.m. in the Greater Bakersfield Area.
12 males were found to be in violation of offenses related to the solicitation of prostitution during the sting.
Anyone with information regarding prostitution and/or human trafficking is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.
The BPD Traffic Section conducted a DUI/Driver's Licence Checkpoint in the 1800 block of Panorama Dr. between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
428 vehicles were screened by officers. Of those, seven drivers were detained to further evaluate their sobriety influence level.
Two drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of cannabis. One of those drivers was previously convicted of a DUI.
Nine drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed. 12 drivers were cited for driving with a suspended license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.