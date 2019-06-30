The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in locating a runaway juvenile. Byron Kemp was last seen at about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 3900 block of Vance Ave. He is described as a black male; 12-years-old; five feet, two inches tall; 130 pounds; with brown hair and brown eyes and wearing a white tank top and black basketball shorts.
He is considered at risk due to his age.
Anyone with information is urged to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.
At 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, the Kern County Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 900 block of 7th Street in Wasco.
Crews arrived to the scene and saw smoke and fire coming out of the roof of the structure.
Fire damage was contained to the roof area in a parapet. The rapid response and containment of the fire saved $350,000 of the building and its contents.
