Four drivers were arrested at a DUI checkpoint set up by the Bakersfield Police Department in the 200 block of Bernard Street on Saturday night and Sunday morning.
A total 368 vehicles were screened during this period, police said in a news release.
All four arrests were for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. One of the drivers was also arrested on suspicion of child endangerment as she was driving with her minor children in the vehicle.
Additionally, 19 drivers were cited for driving without a license and another 13 for driving with a suspended license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.