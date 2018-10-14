At approximately 5:50 p.m., the Kern County Fire Department received multiple calls for a home on fire. Crews arrived on scene and were faced with an approximately 4,000 square-foot home with smoke showing from the rear of the structure.
Crews immediately began investigating and found a fire from an outdoor BBQ had worked its way into the attic of the home. Firefighters worked quickly to make entry into the attic to stop the fire from spreading throughout the entire house and were able to fully extinguish the fire saving approximately $500,000 of property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.