At 3:55 a.m. Sunday, the Kern County Fire Department received calls for fire and smoke coming out of a commercial building in the 1400 block of Crestmont Dr. Flames and smoke were shooting through the roof of an approximately 3,200 square foot single-story commercial building. The fire was contained using defensive tactics from the exterior. There were no firefighter or civilian injuries reported. The cause is under investigation.
The Bakersfield Police Department participated in a statewide "Shoulder Tap" decoy operation on Saturday, sending several decoys to establishments that serve alcohol to bring awareness to and reduce underaged drinking, DUI related accidents and other alcohol-related crimes related to adults who purchase or serve alcohol to minors.
Forty-seven people were contacted and four of them were found in violation of serving alcohol to a minor during the operation. The operation was funded through a grant awarded to the BPD by the ABC Alcohol Poisoning Partnership Program.
