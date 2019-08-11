At 3:26 a.m. on Thursday, Bakersfield Police Department responded to a burglary call at Soni Food Store on 3760 Bernard Street.
The suspect forced entry into the closed business and stole cigarettes and lottery tickets. Surveillance video footage shows the suspect as a white male aged 20-30 with a thin build and brown hair. He was wearing a blue shirt, gray shorts and was holding a blue backpack.
The suspect's vehicle is described as a 90's white single cab Nissan pickup.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is urged to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.
