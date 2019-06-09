Bakersfield police officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found a shooting victim who died at the scene Saturday evening in east Bakersfield, the department reported.
At approximately 10:23 p.m. , the Bakersfield Police Department's ShotShotter system was activated in the 1500 block of Oregon Street near Brown Street.
Officers discovered a wounded adult male victim lying on the roadway near the north alley of Oregon Street at Brown Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
His identity had not been released by the Kern County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Detective Esguerra at (661) 326-3870 or BPD at (661) 327-7111.
At about 9 p.m. on Saturday, BPD officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision in the 4000 block of Wilson Road.
Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male who had been struck by a vehicle. Hall Ambulance and Bakersfield Fire Department personnel determined the man was suffering from major injuries and transported him to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
Officers are currently investigating whether drugs or alcohol were a factor. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.
Starting today, a shuttle that will transport jury members to and from the jury parking lots in downtown Bakersfield to the courts in a timely manner will return to service. The shuttle, which had a trial run in January, will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
