An unidentified worm likely died in a dog attack early Sunday morning in the 3800 block of Rosedale Highway, the Bakersfield Police Department reported.
Officers arrived at the scene at 6:12 a.m. and found a woman "suffering from obvious trauma," according to a news release. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the victim was likely attacked by one or more dogs and animal control officers have captured all the dogs potentially involved in the attack. The exact cause of death has not been determined, the news release said.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Kern County Coroner's Office, police said. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Keith Cason at 326-3868 or the department at 327-7111.
