The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating Allen Turner, 63, who was last seen Feb. 10 in Bakersfield.
Turner was wearing a red sweatshirt and blue jeans. He is considered to be at-risk due to mental health issues and not being able to care for himself.
Anyone with information regarding Turner’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110.
