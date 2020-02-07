Authorities are seeking the public's help locating a 75-year-old man last seen on Feb. 1 in the Rosamond area.
John Nicholson left his residence at 3201 Tardito Lane and has not returned, the sheriff's office said. He is known to frequent the Lancaster and Palmdale areas, a news release said. He is considered at risk due to his age and not normally leaving home for long periods.
Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Guerrero at 824-7130 or 861-3110.
