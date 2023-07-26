The Korean War Veterans Memorial at Jastro Park in downtown Bakersfield will be the site of a commemoration marking the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War Armistice Agreement signed on July, 27, 1953.

Korean War Veterans of Kern County are scheduled to begin the ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday at the memorial located near the southeast corner of the park at Truxtun Avenue and Myrtle Street. The public is invited to attend, although limited seating and shade will be provided.

