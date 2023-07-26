The Korean War Veterans Memorial at Jastro Park in downtown Bakersfield will be the site of a commemoration marking the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War Armistice Agreement signed on July, 27, 1953.
Korean War Veterans of Kern County are scheduled to begin the ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday at the memorial located near the southeast corner of the park at Truxtun Avenue and Myrtle Street. The public is invited to attend, although limited seating and shade will be provided.
Mike Sabol, president of the Korean War Veterans of Kern County and a Marine Corps veteran, said several local officials and guests are expected to attend, as is Young-wan Kim, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Los Angeles.
"We look forward to this opportunity to honor and pay tribute to Kern County servicemembers killed in action during the Korean War, and to honor their families as well," Sabol said in the news release.
Rick Anthony, director of Bakersfield Recreation and Parks, is slated to serve as master of ceremonies at the event.
The ceremony is scheduled to open with a prayer, presentation of colors by the Bakersfield Police Department Honor Guard, and the singing of the Republic of Korea and United States national anthems
Sabol is expected to say a few words, as is Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, City Councilman Ken Weir and Assemblyman Vince Fong.
Also scheduled are a presentation by traditional Korean performers, a reading of the names of Kern County’s fallen during the Korean War and the annual laying of wreaths in honor of those who lost their lives.