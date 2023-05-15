Public invited to attend events honoring slain peace officers

Local law enforcement agencies are pressing their uniforms and shining their shoes in preparation for a series of local peace officer memorials to honor those who have died in the line of duty.
Here is a list of events set for Thursday, along with road closures of note:
- The Bakersfield Police Department will host a 7 a.m. ceremony at its downtown headquarters. All lanes of Truxtun will be closed between H and Eye streets between 6:30 and 7:30 a.m., BPD reported.
- The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a 10 a.m. ceremony at its headquarters, 1350 Norris Road. Sheriff Donny Youngblood is slated to speak. The event will feature a roll call of fallen KCSO deputies and personnel, with an honor guard and a 21-gun salute. The public is invited.
- A ceremony honoring officers across the county will take place at noon in front of Kern County Superior Court, 1415 Truxtun Ave. The public is invited.