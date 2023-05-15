 Skip to main content
Public invited to attend events honoring slain peace officers

20220519-bc-officermemorial (copy)

The Bakersfield Police Department Honor Guard stands at attention during a peace officers memorial ceremony May 19, 2022 at the Kern County Law Enforcement Memorial in downtown Bakersfield.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Local law enforcement agencies are pressing their uniforms and shining their shoes in preparation for a series of local peace officer memorials to honor those who have died in the line of duty.

Here is a list of events set for Thursday, along with road closures of note:

