Public input sought on road safety needs

The public has the opportunity to weigh in on road safety needs as the Kern Council of Governments develops Local Road Safety Plans.
Kern COG is developing the plans for Arvin, Bakersfield, California City, Delano, Maricopa, Shafter, Taft, Tehachapi and Wasco. The plans are part of the Regional Transportation Plan.
Go to kerncogroadsafetyplans.com to read about the effort and leave comments about road safety concerns.
According to the Kern COG website, the plans "will help create a framework to systematically identify and analyze safety problems and recommend safety improvements for the nine cities of Kern COG. The LRSPs would enable the nine cities to enhance safety for all modes of transportation and for all ages and abilities."
The plans focus on traffic "calming" measures, such as speed bumps, bike lanes, traffic circles and crosswalks, according to a city of Bakersfield memo.