Public hearing on Kern County anti-camping ordinance to take place Tuesday

The public will have a chance to weigh in on a proposed ordinance that would prohibit camping and the storage of personal belongings in many public areas at a Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
A public hearing for the new ordinance, which would ban encampments in places such as public parks, underpasses and riverbeds, will take place before supervisors vote on enacting it during their 9 a.m. meeting.
The vote comes as supervisors are attempting to increase homeless enforcement while adding millions of dollars worth of federal funds for homeless mitigation efforts. So far, local homeless service providers have supported the measures, but others have spoken out in opposition.
Prior to the board’s vote on Tuesday, the National Coalition for the Homeless, a Washington, D.C.-based advocacy organization, urged supervisors not to pass the encampment ordinance, which Executive Director Donald Whitehead said would harm those living on the streets.
“Instead of finding real solutions to address homelessness all over the country, we find elected officials and law enforcement criminalizing people who are in the situation because of the structural failures of our system,” he said in an interview with The Californian.
Of particular concern to Whitehead is the possibility that those cited for camping could be subjected to an administrative fine. Under the ordinance, $100 fines could be issued for first-time offenders, and $500 fines could be issued for third-time offenders.
While the sums of money may not seem like much, they can sometimes be impossible to acquire for individuals living on the street.
“Camping bans do not eliminate homelessness,” Whitehead said. “They exacerbate homelessness because a person now has a fine, which they typically don’t have the resources to pay that fine, and eventually they are jailed.”
The county has attempted to mitigate negative impacts of its new ordinance by funding an array of programs designed to get people off the streets and into permanent housing. In addition to an encampment ban, the county plans to build a “safe camping and parking site,” construct dozens of tiny homes, team mental health professionals with Bakersfield Police Department officers who frequently handle homeless issues, increase the number of mobile evaluation teams who respond to welfare calls, and increase resources for a mental health unit that responds to high-need individuals who are resistant to treatment.
"Residents who are experiencing homelessness will no longer be overlooked as they stand on sidewalks and street corners," County Chief Operations Officer Jim Zervie said in a statement. "Instead, they will be engaged by trained professionals and provided the opportunity to enroll in services to help them achieve a successful future. If asked to relocate, homeless individuals will be provided shelter space to take care of their basic needs."
The county hopes the $8.3 million package will have a big impact on the local homeless community, which has been the subject of greater and greater concern over the last few years.
"This ordinance will meet the crucial requests of both our residents and homeless community," Zervis added, "providing vital resources to those who need it most while creating a safer, cleaner downtown for all patrons to enjoy.”
But others are worried the new ordinance will do little to reduce homelessness, and only add to the burden of the local population.
“We should not be leading with criminalization, we should be focusing on compassion and finding the right resources for our houseless community,” said Marivel Servin, a youth organizer for Loud For Tomorrow, a local advocacy group focused on rallying the county’s youth. “We believe that the Kern County Board of Supervisors should be prioritizing affordable housing, transitional housing, and making sure that our houseless folks have more resources like mental health or direct aid.”
A Loud petition urging supervisors to vote against the proposed ordinance had generated 351 signatures online as of Monday afternoon. Some plan to speak against the ordinance during Tuesday’s meeting.
“Our leaders have failed this group,” Servin said. “As a society, we should not seek to remove them from our sight, and focus our efforts on making sure we have homes for our houseless neighbors.”