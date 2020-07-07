Kern County residents will get their chance to weigh in on the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino planned near Mettler at a virtual public hearing Wednesday.
The hearing will be one of the only times local residents can directly address the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, which recently completed a draft environmental impact statement for the $600 million project proposed by the Tejon Indian Tribe. The final environmental impact statement will be used by the Secretary of the Interior to make a determination on whether the casino can move forward.
The meeting is planned to begin at 6 p.m. Those interested in participating must first register at tejoneis.com/public-hearing. Registration can occur at any point before the meeting begins.
Public comments made during the meeting are among the only official methods local residents have of impacting the casino’s development.
In the environmental impact statement, the Bureau of Indian Affairs described several options the development could take, including a scaled-back casino or no casino at all. For the most extensive development, the bureau found no significant environmental impacts would occur as long as mitigation measures were taken.
The Tejon Tribe has said it hopes to use the 306-acre plot of land intended for the casino as its new homeland. The casino is expected to bring 2,000 permanent jobs to the region.
