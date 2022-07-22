 Skip to main content
Public Health: West Nile virus reported in Kern

The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced Friday afternoon that two confirmed cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Kern County residents.

The statewide total sits at five cases this year as of Friday, according to data from the California Department of Public Health, with one case each in Kings, Stanislaus and Yolo counties.

