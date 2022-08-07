Public Health vaccinates 177 against monkeypox; another clinic set

Kern County Public Health Services along with a strike team from the California Department of Public Health administered 177 moneypox vaccinations at a clinic Sunday.
Residents were given the JYNNEOS vaccine, and "several community members voiced their appreciation, thanking clinic staff for this opportunity to get vaccinated," a Public Health news release said.
The vaccine is used for the prevention of smallpox and monkeypox disease in adults 18 years of age and older who are at high risk for either.
Another clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. It was previously to be at the Public Health Services building at 1800 Mt. Vernon Ave., but it's been relocated to the Richard Prado East Bakersfield Senior Center at 2101 Ridge Road.