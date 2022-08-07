 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Public Health vaccinates 177 against monkeypox; another clinic set

Monkeypox (copy)

Jonathan Parducho, a pharmacist, removes a tray of vials of of the Jynneos vaccine for monkeypox from a box containing 20 doses, in the vaccine hub at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, July 29, 2022, in San Francisco.

 Lea Suzuki / San Francisco Chronicle via AP

Kern County Public Health Services along with a strike team from the California Department of Public Health administered 177 moneypox vaccinations at a clinic Sunday.

Residents were given the JYNNEOS vaccine, and "several community members voiced their appreciation, thanking clinic staff for this opportunity to get vaccinated," a Public Health news release said.

Coronavirus Cases