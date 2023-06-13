Isabella Lake algae warnings 3

This 2018 file photo shows warning signs cautioning people about potentially harmful algae at Isabella Lake.

 The Californian

Algae has been identified in certain areas around Lake Isabella, with county officials urging lake users to exercise caution.

“Public Health is urging boaters, dog owners, and other recreational lake users to exercise caution and observe signage related to active algal blooms when visiting certain areas within Lake Isabella,” said Michelle Corson, spokeswoman for Kern County Public Health.