Algae has been identified in certain areas around Lake Isabella, with county officials urging lake users to exercise caution.
“Public Health is urging boaters, dog owners, and other recreational lake users to exercise caution and observe signage related to active algal blooms when visiting certain areas within Lake Isabella,” said Michelle Corson, spokeswoman for Kern County Public Health.
Officials said Tuesday they recently obtained water samples from 16 locations in Lake Isabella through their regular monitoring. Kern County officials said they regularly test public reservoirs such as Isabella Lake.
Of the 16 locations, lab results confirmed two areas — The Hanning Flat and Tillie Creek boat launch areas — tested positive for cyanobacteria.
Cyanobacteria is a blue-green algae that can be harmful to people, pets and wildlife when ingested or under prolonged exposure. Symptoms include eye irritation, skin rash, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea and the common flu.
“Dogs and children are most likely to be affected because of their smaller body size, increased potential to ingest water, and tendency to stay in the water for longer periods,” Corson said. “If you or your pet come into contact with algae and are experiencing symptoms, please seek medical treatment immediately.”