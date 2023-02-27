 Skip to main content
Public Health seeks supervisors' OK to put STD message on dating app

Amid a recent county surge in HIV and STD infections, Kern health officials plan to roll out an ad campaign on Grindr, a dating app designed for gay, bisexual and transgender men.

The new campaign is a part of Kern County Public Health Service’s attempt to show some creativity in how it reaches people vulnerable to infectious diseases.

