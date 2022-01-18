Public Health reports 8 deaths, 8,737 new coronavirus cases over MLK weekend

The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 8,737 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths on Tuesday.
The numbers were last updated on Friday, Jan. 14, Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Corson said in an emailed statement.
Kern County has experienced a total of 189,849 cases and 1,972 deaths since the pandemic began. Of the cases that have been identified, a total of 34 cases have been identified as omicron and a total of 1,782 cases have been identified as the delta variant.
The seven-day case rate is 155.3 per 100,000 residents in Kern County. There are currently 286 COVID-related hospitalizations and 44 people are in the ICU.
Corson also said the county continues to experience a high volume of 911 calls. Residents should only call 911 if they are experiencing a heart attack, stroke or other serious condition.
Roughly 53 percent of Kern County’s eligible residents have been fully vaccinated. A total of 1,081,315 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Kern County residents.
Public Health also announced dates for a testing and vaccination clinic. Residents can walk up to Heritage Park located at 8636 Bernard St. and receive either the Pfizer or J&J vaccine.
Dates:
Wednesday: 8 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 6 p.m.
Thursday: 3 to 6 p.m.
Friday: 8 a.m. to noon
Saturday: 8 a.m. to noon
Sunday: 8 a.m. to noon