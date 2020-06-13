The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported Saturday there are 65 new coronavirus cases.
There are now a total of 3,205 people who have tested positive in Kern.
The number of deaths remains at 53.
Males make up 48.1 percent of the cases; females are 51.9 percent.
Here is the age breakdown: 339 cases are among those ages 17 and under; 1,790 cases are among those ages 18 to 49; 685 cases are among those ages 50 to 64; and 381 cases are among those ages 65 and older.
A total of 35,142 tests have come back negative, while the results of 780 are pending.
You can see all available county data at kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard.
(2) comments
the virus definitely hit Chris Cuomo hard...it added at least a decade to him.... and I think he was sharper before... not Maddow sharp but pretty bright
So scientists think the virus has mutated to a strain that's 10 times more contagious than the original.
But the virus doesn't want to kill its victims because dead people cant help spread it. But the debilitating effects of it can be long lasting.
Interesting.
I'll stay in thanks.
