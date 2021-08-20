Public Health reports 2 new deaths, 431 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported two new deaths and 431 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
The total number of coronavirus cases is 119,708 and the total deaths stands at 1,445. Recovered, or presumed recovered, residents are 113,766, according to the Public Health Department.
In the last 14 days, an average of 28.71 people per day out of 100,000 contracted the coronavirus.
There are 116 cases of the delta variant, 73 alpha cases, three beta cases and four gamma cases.
As of Thursday, 214 patients are hospitalized from COVID-19, four more patients hospitalized than the previous day. This is a 1.9 percent increase from the previous day. There are 45 COVID-19 patients in the ICU Thursday, three more patients from the previous day. This is a 7.1 percent increase from the previous day.
Broken down by age, 15,299 coronavirus cases have been reported in individuals ages infant to 17 years old, 72,249 have been reported in people 18 to 49 years old, 21,356 have been reported in those ages 50 to 64 and 10,745 have been reported for people 65 and older.
Since Jan. 21, 0.07 percent of people who have tested positive have been fully vaccinated, while 99.16 percent have been unvaccinated. Of the 1,521 hospitalizations, 0.004 percent have been vaccinated while 99.001 percent have been unvaccinated.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.