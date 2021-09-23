Public Health removes 185 duplicate COVID-19 cases from total

A total of 185 coronavirus cases have been removed from the Kern County Public Health Department’s count after a state update revealed duplicates in the system.
The new total now stands at 136,494 residents who have contracted COVID-19.
The agency also reported seven new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the total up to 1,532.
The new data indicates 19,927 cases have been reported in people 17 and younger; 81,036 cases in people aged 18 to 49; 23,586 cases reported in people aged 50 to 64; and 11,848 cases reported in people 65 and older.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.