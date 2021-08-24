Public Health releases data showing vaccine effectiveness in Kern County

As COVID-19 infects more and more Kern County residents each day, vaccination continues to be the best method against illness and hospitalization.
New data released by Kern County Public Health Services shows a stark difference between infections in the county’s vaccinated and unvaccinated populations. The data comes on the heels of the first approval of a COVID-19 vaccine by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
On Monday, the FDA approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for those 16 years of age and older. Previously, the vaccine had been available under emergency use authorization. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, along with the Pfizer vaccine for those aged 12 to 15, continue to be available under the emergency authorization.
The approval comes as coronavirus spreads at a faster rate each week in Kern County.
Over the last 14 days, COVID-19 has spread at a rate of 32.4 new cases per day per 100,000 residents. That is an increase over last week’s case rate of 26.4 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.
Despite the increase, the vast majority of new cases are appearing in unvaccinated individuals. To illustrate the difference between the spread of coronavirus among Kern County’s vaccinated and unvaccinated populations, Public Health broke down the case rate for each group for the first time.
Kern’s vaccinated population saw a case rate of 0.8 new infections per day per 100,000 residents while the unvaccinated population saw a case rate of 49.4 new infections per day per 100,000 residents.
In addition, 99 percent of the 1,524 people who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 have been unvaccinated.
Even those who have already had COVID-19 have a higher chance of getting reinfected than those who have been vaccinated, according to KCPHS data.
The department says 0.52 percent of people who have been infected with COVID-19 have been reinfected. Meanwhile, 0.07 percent of the county’s vaccinated population has been infected.
“It’s proof when you look at the local numbers, that that is the best way to reduce transmission, to reduce severe illness, to reduce hospitalization and death,” KCPHS Director Brynn Carrigan told the Board of Supervisors during a meeting on Monday. “We need to push vaccination and for those who choose not to get vaccinated, they need to use every preventative measure that they possibly can in their daily lives so that we can get the transmission in our community down.”
So far, only 44.8 percent of Kern County’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated, while 65.5 percent of the state population has. However, new vaccinations are increasing. KCPHS reports a 50.6 percent increase in vaccinations over the last three weeks compared to the three that came before.
A total of 66,435 local residents have received one dose in their two-dose series, and 53.6 percent of Kern’s eligible population is at least partially vaccinated.
A state statistical model suggests hospitalizations in Kern County will peak at some point between Sept. 18 and Sept. 28. The state reported on Monday 243 people were hospitalized with coronavirus in Kern County, with 45 patients in the ICU.
The increased rate of spread has caused the county to enter Level 2 of its Emergency Management Surge Plan. Level 2 means ambulances will only respond to low-level calls when they are available. If no ambulance is available, 911 callers will be informed of options for obtaining care.
Level 2 is meant to ease the burden on ambulance services, which are being strained due to the increasing number of calls related to COVID-19.
A total of 16 people in Kern County have been hospitalized twice with COVID-19, while 165 people who have been infected twice have been hospitalized on either their first or second infection.