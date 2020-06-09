As temperatures rise and families take to their backyard swimming pools and visit other bodies of water to cool off, Kern County Public Health urges everyone to take steps to keep kids safe.
Safe Kids International reports that drowning is the third leading cause of death among children.
According to the Kern County Child Death Review Team, since 2014, 32 Kern County children have died due to accidental drowning, and 27 of those were less than 6-years-old. In 2019, seven children died from accidental drowning.
Some commonalities in these instances include lapse of supervision, safety mechanism failures, lack of CPR initiation and deaths occurring in pools.
Water safety tips Public Health offers include:
o Watch kids when they are in or around water, without being distracted. Keep young children within arm’s reach of an adult.
o Empty all tubs, buckets, containers and kiddie pools immediately after use.
o Install fences around home pools. A pool fence should surround all sides of the pool and be at least four feet tall with self-closing and self-latching gates.
o Learn CPR. Performing resuscitation on a drowning victim in the time it takes for first responders to arrive could save their life.
To learn more, visit website kernpublichealth.com or Safe Kids International safekids.org.
