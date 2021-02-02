Kern County Public Health Services has appointed two new executives following Director Brynn Carrigan assuming her new role.
On Twitter, the department said Amy Rutledge has been appointed to assistant director and Jeffrey Marshall had been appointed to director of the Environmental Health Division.
Rutledge previously served as the director of Environmental Health and has worked for the department for the last 14 years. She is a North High and Cal State Bakersfield graduate.
Marshall has worked in Environmental Health for 13 years. He studied biology and chemistry at Cal State Bakersfield before receiving a master's degree in science administration.