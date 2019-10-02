Longtime local restaurant owner Alex Ruiz was tired of seeing unlicensed, uncertified food vendors doing business in Kern County with no worries about abiding by government food safety regulations or other requirements.
Not only does it create an un-level playing field, Ruiz said. It's also an issue of public health.
So Ruiz, whose family operates four La Mina restaurants and three others, joined forces with the Kern County Department of Public Health to help draft a new ordinance that would get tough on food vendors and operators of food trucks who have not received health permits from the county health department.
"We have been in business for more than 30 years," Ruiz said. "We've had heavy competition from legitimate restaurants."
It's hard enough competing with restaurants that play by the same rules, he said. But when street vendors and operators of illegal food trucks work the streets without investing in food safety training and obtaining required permits, it's an unfair business practice.
With help from Ruiz and nearly two dozen other restaurateurs, public health officials drafted a new ordinance that would impose stronger penalties for operators of food trucks and food carts who have not received a health permit by the Kern County Department of Public Health. The ordinance, should it be approved by the Kern County Board of Supervisors, would allow inspectors to confiscate the equipment being used by illegal food vendors.
In past years, the department has concentrated on educating and encouraging vendors to become trained and certified in safe food handling practices.
"But we were seeing little impact," said Kern County Public Health Services Director Matt Constantine.
"We are dedicated to ensuring the safety of our food supply," Constantine said.
He's seen it all, including examples of food vendors storing fish and other meats at room temperature.
"These are significant and imminent health risks," he said.
The draft ordinance will go before county supervisors for approval in late October. It would allow officials to confiscate the equipment used by the illegal vendors — in other words, shut them down.
According to Ruiz, that's a must.
"Right now they shut them down one day, and they're open for business the next," he said.
The issue will be open to public comment at the supervisors meeting Oct. 22. Should supervisors vote to approve the ordinance, it would go into effect in 30 days.
