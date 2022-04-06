Public Health officials emphasize water safety

The dire numbers — the lives of Kern County children — illustrate the urgent need for people to commit to being safe around water.
Over the last three years, 16 children in Kern County have drowned, according to Kern County Public Health Services officials, who held a news conference Wednesday to draw attention to the issue as the weather heats up. There were five drownings in 2021, three drownings in 2020 and eight drownings in 2019.
Public Health officials noted that 75 percent of those drownings were of children 2 years old or younger. Sixty-three percent happened in a swimming pool, and 19 percent were in bathtubs.
Because there was a lapse in supervision or confusion about who was supervising the child in 88 percent of these drownings, it's clear that improvements are needed.
Public Health offered these tips:
• LOCK:Put a fence around all sides of a pool or spa with a self-closing and latching gate. Have alarms on doors and pool gates.
• LOOK: Never leave children unattended, especially near water. Watch children, even if they know how to swim. Children who cannot swim or who can’t swim well should remain within your reach. Keep a phone near you to call 911 if there is an emergency. If your child is missing, check the water first.
• LEARN: Adults and children should learn how to swim. Teach your child to always swim with a buddy. Use life jackets and avoid using air filled toys as flotation devices.
Public Health is encouraging people to become Water Watchers. Lanyards are given to the designated adult who is responsible for watching swimmers and is focused only on them.
Also, the public can get free and quick hands-only CPR training from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Pubic Health.
Go to kernpublichealth.com.