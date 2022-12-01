 Skip to main content
Public Health: Flu, RSV and COVID-19 circulating at 'higher than usual' levels

The Kern County Public Health Services Department, citing the state's Department of Public Health, on Thursday warned that flu, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 are "circulating at levels higher than usual for this time of year and are expected to continue to increase."

The local public health department reminds people to do the following to help prevent respiratory illness:

