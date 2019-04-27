The Kern County Public Health Services Department has announced a ninth flu death for the season.
The last flu death was reported in March, according to department data. There was no reported change in ICU hospitalizations relating to the flu. The number of deaths this season are the highest since the 2013-14 season, when there were 11 reported deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.