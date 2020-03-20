There were no new confirmed cases of the coronavirus overnight in Kern County but 237 tests are pending results, according to Kern County Public Health Services briefing on Friday morning.
Health officials announced four cases of the virus within county borders this week.
Kern County Public Health Services announced Thursday three Kern County residents tested positive for the coronavirus, and it announced earlier this week that a visitor to the area tested positive as well.
It is not yet known if the cases are from community spread. No new details on the cases were released Friday.
Thursday night Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay at home order. Individuals can go to a grocery store, care for a friend or loved one, get necessary health care or go to an essential job, Corson said. If individuals do go out, it's necessary to maintain at least 6 feet of distance between others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.