The Sizzler restaurant located at 2650 Mt. Vernon Ave. has been closed by Kern County Public Health Services due to observed cockroaches throughout the facility.
The establishment had evidence of cockroaches in soup station cabinets, prep stations, a dish washing area and dish storage area, according to the report. There were live cockroaches observed in the back food storage area.
There was also food debris and grease build up behind cooking equipment and in between cooking equipment, in a food storage area and under racks in a food prep area, according to the report. Dirty food storage containers in the kitchen area were also noted.
The restaurant received a score of 68 percent. A score of 75 or below mandates closure.
Under the health department's scoring system, 90 to 100 points is an A; 80 to 90 is a B; and 75 to 80 is a C, requiring re-inspection seven days later to ensure improved food handling practices and overall food facility maintenance and sanitation.
