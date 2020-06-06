The Kern County Public Health Services Department is warning people who use certain areas of Isabella Lake to use caution and stay away where signs advise there are active algal blooms.
Boaters, dog owners and other recreational lake users are urged to be careful and avoid certain areas, according to a department news release.
Public Health took water samples from 17 locations in the lake. Five indicated the presence of potentially harmful blue-green algae (cyanotoxin) at the cautionary level, one area at warning level, and five areas at the danger level.
"Cyanobacteria are capable of producing toxins, which have the potential to harm people, pets, wildlife, or livestock. Dogs and children are most likely to be affected because of their smaller body size, increased potential to ingest water, and tendency to stay in the water for longer periods," a department news release said. "Exposure to cyanobacteria and associated toxins can cause eye irritation, skin rash, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea and cold or flu-like symptoms."
People and pets who come into contact with algae and have symptoms should get medical help immediately, Public Health said. Find more information at: https://kernpublichealth.com/cyanobacteria-blooms-blue-green-algae/.
