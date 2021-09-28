Public Health: 50 percent of eligible Kern residents are vaccinated, 349 coronavirus cases reported Tuesday

Kern County Public Health reported Tuesday that 50 percent of eligible Kern County residents have been vaccinated.
As of Monday, 787,180 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Kern County residents.
During the department's daily update, it also reported 349 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths. That brings the total number of local cases to 138,233, with 1,540 deaths. The 14-day case rate is 30.77 per 100,000 residents.
State hospitalization data shows 265 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern County as of Tuesday, with 77 in intensive care units.
Since Jan. 21, around 98.28 percent of all cases have been reported in unvaccinated individuals, and around 98.22 percent of people admitted to the hospital have been unvaccinated.
Broken down by age, 20,393 people younger than 18 have contracted coronavirus, along with 81,951 people aged 18 to 49, 23,814 people aged 50 to 64 and 11,980 people 65 and older.
The public can find more data on Kern County Public Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you." Three new free testing sites have been launched in Bakersfield, Delano and Tehachapi. Testing has also been added to one of the department's mobile COVID-19 vaccination units.
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Beginning last week, public health departments began receiving weekly allotments of monoclonal antibodies to disburse, in response to a nationwide shortage, according to health department spokeswoman Michelle Corson. The laboratory-made antibodies help to prevent severe illness from COVID. There is currently an online process for providers to submit orders.
The department is also working with the state to bring on four state-sponsored dedicated monoclonal antibody treatment sites. The allotments that these sites would receive is separate from what the local Public Health Department would receive. Kern Medical, the first of the four sites, is anticipated to open later this week.