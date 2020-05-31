Kern County Public Health Services reported 105 new positive cases of coronavirus Sunday morning.
That brings the total number of people who have tested positive to 2,260 since mid-March, along with the 38 previously reported deaths in the county.
The county reports that 1,467 people have recovered from the illness, while 694 are isolated at home and 51 are hospitalized.
Males make up 48.5 percent of the cases; females are 51.5 percent.
Here is the age breakdown: 211 cases among those ages 17 and under; 1,249 cases among those ages 18-49; 498 cases among those ages 50-64; and 292 cases among those ages 65 and older.
A total of 24.427 tests have come back negative, while the results of 912 are pending.
You can see all available data at kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard.
