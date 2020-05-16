The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported another death and 45 new cases of coronavirus Saturday morning.
That means there are now 25 deaths in Kern County and 1,483 cases.
Public Health says 49.5 percent of the cases are males, and 50.5 percent are females.
Here is the age breakdown: 119 cases among those ages 17 and under; 827 cases among those ages 18-49; 338 cases among those ages 50-64; and 189 cases among those ages 65 and older.
Public Health says 954 residents have recovered, while 460 people are isolated at home and 34 people are hospitalized.
You can see all available data at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/
