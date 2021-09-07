Public Health: 1,911 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths reported over Labor Day weekend

Kern County Public Health reported 1,911 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths on Tuesday in an update that accounted for all data that came in over the Labor Day weekend.
Since the start of the pandemic, 128,770 Kern County residents have been infected with COVID-19 and 1,485 have died.
As of Tuesday, 329 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus in Kern County, the same as the day before. A total of 71 patients were being treated in the ICU, eight more than the prior day.
Over the past 14 days, the county’s case rate was 41.4 new cases per 100,000 residents per day.
So far, 46.2 percent of Kern County’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated compared to 67.3 percent of the state’s eligible population.
Broken down by age, 17,698 children younger than 17 have contracted COVID-19, along with 77,172 people between the ages of 18 to 49, 22,486 people aged 50 to 64 and 11,339 people aged over 65.
Since Jan. 21, 336 of the 35,057 COVID-19 cases have been found in unvaccinated individuals, around 0.1 percent of the total. Twenty-four vaccinated people have been hospitalized, 0.007 percent of the total since Jan. 21.
As the coronavirus pandemic begins to intersect with flu season, Public Health is urging residents 6 months and older to get their flu vaccine.
“During this pandemic, it is especially important for our residents to get their annual flu vaccine,” Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan said in a news release. “This will help decrease flu activity in our community and help ease the burden on our healthcare system.”
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.