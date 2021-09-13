Public Health: 1,750 new cases, 5 new deaths over the weekend

Kern County Public Health reported 1,750 new coronavirus cases and five new deaths over the weekend.
Since the start of the pandemic, 132,125 Kern County residents have been infected with COVID-19 and 1,501 have died.
As of Monday, 323 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus in Kern County. A total of 67 patients were being treated in the ICU.
Over the past 14 days, the county’s case rate was 41.38 new cases per 100,000 residents per day. The daily case rate for the vaccinated is 1.01 and among the unvaccinated, it is 64.81.
Broken down by age, 18,615 children younger than 18 have contracted COVID-19, along with 78,908 people between the ages of 18 to 49, 22,942 people aged 50 to 64 and 11,576 people aged over 65.
Since Jan. 21, 472 of the 37,933 COVID-19 cases have been found in vaccinated individuals, around 0.14 percent of the total. Twenty-eight vaccinated people have been hospitalized, 0.008 percent of the total since Jan. 21.
As the coronavirus pandemic begins to intersect with flu season, Public Health is urging residents 6 months and older to get their flu vaccine.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.