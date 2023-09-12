Standard Superior Court & Liberty Bell photo

The bell in front of the Kern County Superior Court on Truxtun Avenue is seen in this file photo from September 2022.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A woman was acquitted of crashing into a pickup truck and leaving the scene after a public defender proved any alleged damage to the vehicle predated the crash, according to the Kern County Public Defender's Office. 

Courtney Harris, 28, was charged with two misdemeanors: a hit and run resulting in property damage and obstructing an officer. She was acquitted Tuesday. 

