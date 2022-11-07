Public companies report improved profits despite inflation

A trio of publicly traded companies active in Bakersfield — two of them oil producers, one an agribusiness and real estate company — have posted healthy third-quarter profits despite significant inflationary pressures.
All three of the companies reported improvement in their earnings, with the oil companies easily beating analysts' expectations for the quarter.
On Monday, Lebec-based Tejon Ranch Co. said its net income during the three months ended Sept. 30 came to $10.2 million, which was a big jump from the $200,000 it reported clearing during the same period a year earlier.
The company benefited from a one-time gain of $22 million from its sale in July of 58 acres at the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center off Interstate 5 north of The Grapevine. Tejon added that a joint venture with one of its tenants at the center did well, benefiting from improvement in fuel and non-fuel operating margins.
But Tejon Ranch's farming margins suffered, partly because of higher costs related to production, fuel, fertilizer, pest control and labor. Off-year pistachio production was so dismal the company chose not to undertake a full harvest operation. Although wine grape sales improved, a continuing glut in almonds, combined with a strong dollar, contributed to a 29 percent drop in farming revenues as compared with 2021's third quarter.
The company also reported a $1.6 million, 33 percent decline in mineral rights earnings, as compared with a year earlier, owing to the timing of Tejon Ranch's water sales. By Sept. 30, it had sold just 1,130 acre-feet of water, or 57 percent less than it sold by that time a year before.
Monday's earnings release also made reference to a new, 629,000-square-foot industrial building that received a certificate of occupancy last month, and is now full. Tejon Ranch said its industrial portfolio is now fully occupied, while its commercial portfolio excluding industrial property is 89 percent occupied.
California Resources Corp., one of Kern's biggest oil producers, on Thursday reported net income of $426 million. That came to $1.45 per share, which beat analysts' expectations by about 13 percent. A year earlier, the company's earnings came to $1.83 per share.
The Long Beach-based company said it drilled 36 new wells in the quarter amid higher inflation, which it noted may continue to be an issue early next year if rising energy prices constrain factories making directional drilling components and materials. CRC said it worked to limit the effects of inflation by entering longer-term contracts for services and materials but that the cost of goods, services and wages continue to present challenges.
"These increases will factor into CRC's operating and capital costs and could also negatively impact its results of operations and cash flows in 2023 and beyond," the company said in Thursday's earnings report.
CRC added its daily net production during the third quarter was up 1 percent greater than during the second quarter of this year.
Another locally active oil producer, Dallas-based Berry Corp., on Wednesday posted third-quarter net income of $192 million, which at 55 cents per share exceeded analysts' expectations by more than 16 percent.
Daily production, at 25,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day during the three months ended Sept. 30, was down 1.5 percent from the second quarter of this year.
The company said it completed and brought online fewer wells during the third quarter than it did during the prior three months. That decline, it said, was partially offset by well workovers and recompletions.
Berry reported it had to sell about a quarter of its oil at a discount during the third quarter because of an unexpected, third-party pipeline outage that required unplanned repairs during most of the third quarter. The impact is expected to linger into early 2023, it said, declining to name the pipeline operator.
Berry said it, too, experienced negative effects from inflation, partly but not exclusively in the form of higher seasonal power rates.
The company also reported on the performance of C&J Well Services, an oilfield service company it bought at a bankruptcy auction last year for $43 million. The division took in $49 million in the third quarter — 6.5 percent more than its second-quarter revenues — as its operational costs edged up to $38 million, not including flat administrative expenses of about $3 million.