State Superintendent Tony Thurmond announced a draft of the 2020 World Languages Framework for California Public Schools, Kindergarten Through Grade Twelve is now open for review and public comments, according to a press release.
“California is ready to expand opportunities for its unique and diverse student population to acquire world languages, develop intercultural competence, and become global citizens,” said Thurmond. “Students who are successful will be those with the ability to navigate the international marketplace. This framework provides guidance and support for instructional approaches intended to bring about optimal performance among students in world languages classrooms.”
The public comment period is open until Dec. 1. Comments can be submitted using the online survey or emailed to WorldLanguage@cde.ca.gov, according to the release.
The new World Languages Framework gives support to the current documents that inform language and culture teaching communities. It can help schools strengthen opportunities for all students through access to high-quality and well-articulated world languages programs, according to the release.
