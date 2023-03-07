PSVS committee split on how to spend city tax money

At their middle-of-the-year budget hearing, members of the Public Safety and Vital Services’ Citizens Oversight Committee deliberated over the best ways to spend $19 million.
According to Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg, this past year was unusual, with an “unprecedented amount” in Measure N tax money funneling in due to continued citywide job vacancies and unexpected revenue.
“We don’t usually look at an amount of funding like this at a midyear process,” Clegg said.
Existing rules require the city to put away a quarter of the money, and Clegg recommended they save another $1.6 million — “two months of working cash” — in expectation that revenue will drop next year amid a slowed economy. The city currently has $50 million in reserves.
“There’s actually very few cities in California that meet this standard and among large cities there’s actually only two other cities that meet this standard,” Clegg said.
Clegg proposed the city spend $7.6 million across a variety of areas: paying off a new police training center; fixing benches in city parks; increasing security around business “hot spots"; starting a program to secure shopping carts; expanding the city’s shelter; subscribing to mapping software for data collection; and establishing a program that reunites the out-of-town homeless with their families.
These items arose during the year, well after the city’s budget cycle began last July, and are considered needs to be addressed by city staff before the cycle ends in June.
With the absence of Committee Member Connie Perez-Andreesen, the committee entered a tie vote on the majority of the recommendations, with the exception of approval for park renovation and $400,000 for a habitat conservation plan called for by the Endangered Species Act, which is mandated by state guidelines.
Despite their votes, the committee ultimately does not decide whether a program is approved, or how much money is spent. Instead, it reviews the staff’s presentation, makes comments and votes on whether it thinks the programs are appropriate uses of the Measure N tax, all on behalf of council members who nominated them.
“We have some disagreements on things but I think that’s the nature of things,” said PSVS Citizens Oversight Committee member Larry Koman. “I think it’s our responsibility as committee members to have these discussions.”
Other members voted against the recommendations because, they said, they didn’t align with the measure and derailed from its original purpose.
“The tax increase wasn’t set up for parks and other projects,” said PSVS Citizens Oversight Committee member Mary Madland. “It was established for police and fire… A lot of these are great programs, but that was not what the ballot was for.”
Of the 13 priorities outlined in Measure N’s goals, seven are related to police.
“And there are others that do speak to economic development, quality of life, and these types of issues,” Clegg said.
The lion's share of the money — $4.4 million — was recommended to go to homelessness programs, with $2.6 million used to match a state grant the city received in October to establish a trust fund for building affordable housing.
“We have made a lot of investments in police and fire in the regular budget and don’t see an immediate need to increase those,” Clegg said. “Whereas, in particular, homelessness, we’ve made a lot of investments but we need to continue to make more impacts.”
Committee members were split on whether this was a good use of government money.
“I’m not satisfied that this money is being spent in a way that actually resolves any homelessness,” said PSVS Citizens Oversight Committee member Clayton Campbell. “I’m not convinced that there’s information to support that.”
Clegg said the city in recent budgets has set aside nearly $17 million to match similar state grants and that has resulted in 900 affordable housing units currently in production.
“If you do the math, that’s an expensive cost,” Clegg said. “But that has frankly been the reality around affordable housing.”
Campbell, who ultimately voted against the homelessness programs, relayed his concern that these one-time payments would establish a precedent for recurring costs in the future.
“It was Ronald Reagan who once said, ‘The closest thing to eternal life is a government program; the second closest thing is a nonprofit that relies on government grants,’” Campbell said. “My concern is that this is not a one-time experiment.”
An example Campbell gave was the proposed homeless reunification initiative, priced at $300,000.
“Let’s say they help 20 people over the course of a year — that’s $15,000 per homeless person that’s been helped — is there not a more efficient way?” Campbell asked.
Clegg assured the committee that doing this would offset daily costs of operating the shelters, and will open up more beds. He added that the city last year reunited 29 people through a smaller pilot program with Flood Ministries outreach services.
The committees recommendations will be given to the City Council for review, which will vote on whether to approve the programs at Wednesday’s meeting.