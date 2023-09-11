Cal State Bakersfield Provost Vernon B. Harper Jr. was appointed Monday to take over as interim president once Lynnette Zelezny steps down Dec. 31 after six years at the university’s helm.

Harper was tapped for the position by the interim chancellor of the California State University system, Jolene Koester, who called him a “highly principled and energetic academic leader with a well-established track record of innovation, student success and inspiring faculty engagement and productivity.”