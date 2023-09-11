Cal State Bakersfield Provost Vernon B. Harper Jr. was appointed Monday to take over as interim president once Lynnette Zelezny steps down Dec. 31 after six years at the university’s helm.
Harper was tapped for the position by the interim chancellor of the California State University system, Jolene Koester, who called him a “highly principled and energetic academic leader with a well-established track record of innovation, student success and inspiring faculty engagement and productivity.”
“He is a student-focused leader with a longstanding dedication to educational equity and a demonstrated commitment to institutional achievement through university-wide collaboration,” Koester stated in a news release. “In addition, Dr. Harper is deeply rooted in the CSU Bakersfield community with productive relationships throughout the region. I have every confidence that he is uniquely positioned to continue CSUB’s upward trajectory.”
Harper, who also serves as vice president for academic affairs, said in a phone interview Monday he is honored to have been appointed to the position and that he “absolutely” plans to apply for the presidency on a permanent basis.
Originally from Philadelphia, Harper came to CSUB eight years ago. He has since been credited with lifting its graduation rates, launching new academic departments, streamlining transfers from community colleges and aligning the university to address the local community’s workforce needs.
The transition from provost to interim president will involve a “really, really significant shift” from an internal focus on campus matters, he said, to an external orientation toward local and statewide partners.
Raising three teenagers with his wife, he said he has come to love Kern County and Bakersfield, which he suggested suffers from unjustifiably low self-esteem.
“I don’t think we love ourselves enough here,” he said. “It is one of the warmest places, not just in terms of temperature, but also in terms of the feelings and passion of the individuals that work here. We should be proud of ourselves here.”
Harper earned a bachelor’s degree in communication at Pennsylvania State University before receiving a master’s in rhetoric from West Chester University and a doctorate in human communication from Howard University. He also served eight years in the U.S. Army Reserve, where he received an achievement award.
Harper has also received a Martin Luther King Unity Award and a commendation from the Pennsylvania state Senate for his work expanding diversity and inclusion. Locally, he has volunteered with community organizations including the United Way of Kern County, the Kern County Literacy Council and the Bakersfield Rotary Association.
Zelezny welcomed Harper’s appointment, saying in Monday’s release he is an exceptional leader who “demonstrates his deep commitment to our beloved university and community every day.”
“I am overjoyed that the Roadrunner family will have his keen strategic mind and warm heart to lead us forward,” she stated. “I will be his most devoted supporter as he begins the important work ahead for CSUB and our region.”
Under Harper, the share of CSUB students who earn degrees within four years has doubled to 29%. He was instrumental in creating its Department of Ethnic Studies, which he said now has five faculty members and a full curriculum.
He said his goal in focusing on community college transfers, including adjusting the way academic credits are counted and applied, was to make the process seamless and simple. He noted at least 40% of the university’s enrollment transfer from elsewhere.
While new programs and degrees are always under evaluation, Harper said, energy and innovation have been a big emphasis lately as the university works to ensure students develop practical skills.
Interim Chancellor Koester noted her office will launch a nationwide search to find a permanent president to be CSUB’s sixth in its 53-year history.