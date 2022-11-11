 Skip to main content
'Proud to be an American': Annual Veterans Day Parade brings out thousands

Thousands of parade-goers lined the streets of downtown Bakersfield on Friday morning to enjoy the city’s annual Veterans Day Parade.

Nearly 90 entries participated, from marching bands and drill teams to classic car clubs and veterans groups riding in decommissioned military vehicles and decorated floats.

